Ladke waale Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor all smiles before kick-starting wedding festivities at Ranbir's Vastu residence

It's a special day for veteran actor Neetu Kapoor as her son Ranbir Kapoor and his lady love Alia Bhatt are all set to commence their wedding festivities. Neetu, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara, on Wednesday, were papped outside Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra. They were all dressed in traditional outfits. The big smile on their faces clearly expressed their happiness.

Reportedly, a pooja is being organised at Ranbir's house today in remembrance of his late father Rishi Kapoor. Interestingly, at the same time, Ranbir and Alia's close friend Ayan Mukerji has unveiled the couple's love song from their film 'Brahmastra' to mark their fresh beginnings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)