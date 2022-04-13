Left Menu

Ali Wong, Justin Hakuta split after 8 yrs of marriage

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:01 IST
Ali Wong, Justin Hakuta split after 8 yrs of marriage
  • Country:
  • United States

Comic-actor Ali Wong and her husband, entrepreneur Justin Hakuta are getting divorced after eight years of marriage.

A source close to the former couple told People magazine that the separation is ''amicable'' and they will continue to co-parent their daughters Mari (seven) and Nikki (five).

A representative for Wong, known for her Netflix stand-up specials ''Baby Cobra'' and ''Hard Knock Wife'', confirmed the news to the magazine on Tuesday.

The ''Always Be My Maybe'' star-writer met Hakuta, a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School, at a friend's wedding reception in 2010.

Wong and Hakuta tied the knot in San Francisco in 2014 after a few years of dating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022