Ali Wong, Justin Hakuta split after 8 yrs of marriage

Comic-actor Ali Wong and her husband, entrepreneur Justin Hakuta are getting divorced after eight years of marriage.

A source close to the former couple told People magazine that the separation is ''amicable'' and they will continue to co-parent their daughters Mari (seven) and Nikki (five).

A representative for Wong, known for her Netflix stand-up specials ''Baby Cobra'' and ''Hard Knock Wife'', confirmed the news to the magazine on Tuesday.

The ''Always Be My Maybe'' star-writer met Hakuta, a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School, at a friend's wedding reception in 2010.

Wong and Hakuta tied the knot in San Francisco in 2014 after a few years of dating.

