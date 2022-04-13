Ali Wong, Justin Hakuta split after 8 yrs of marriage
Comic-actor Ali Wong and her husband, entrepreneur Justin Hakuta are getting divorced after eight years of marriage.
A source close to the former couple told People magazine that the separation is ''amicable'' and they will continue to co-parent their daughters Mari (seven) and Nikki (five).
A representative for Wong, known for her Netflix stand-up specials ''Baby Cobra'' and ''Hard Knock Wife'', confirmed the news to the magazine on Tuesday.
The ''Always Be My Maybe'' star-writer met Hakuta, a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School, at a friend's wedding reception in 2010.
Wong and Hakuta tied the knot in San Francisco in 2014 after a few years of dating.
