Maisie Williams reveals why she 'resented' playing Arya Stark in 'GOT'

Hollywood star Maisie Williams has shared how she feels about playing Arya Stark on 'Game of Thrones', a role which she was cast in at the age of 12 and played for the show's eight seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, during an interview with a men's magazine, Maisie recalled being handed a bra in the costume department for the first time.

She stated how that was somewhat in misalignment with the tomboyish and athletic character that 'GoT' audiences had become so familiar with over the years. "I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn't express who I was becoming. And then I also resented my body, because it wasn't aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated," she told the outlet.

Maisie had essentially grown up on the show and experienced some coming-of-age moments on set, which contributed to complicated feelings about the character. On being asked what she misses about the show, Maisie responded, "Can I say none of it?" The actress clarifies that, although she "loved" her time on the fantasy series, she does not wish to explicitly miss that period of her young life. "I don't think it's healthy [to miss it], because I loved it," she said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

During her tenure on the series, Maisie was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for her performance. Since the show ended, the actor has had a number of roles in other shows including the dramedy 'Two Weeks to Live', the animated adventure series 'Gen: Lock' and the biographical series 'Pistol'. (ANI)

