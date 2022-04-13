Left Menu

Woman sarpanch disqualified after SC certificate cancelled in J&K’s Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:20 IST
Woman sarpanch disqualified after SC certificate cancelled in J&K’s Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

A woman sarpanch was disqualified after her Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate was cancelled by the concerned authorities in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The caste certificate of Santosh Kumari, a resident of Bhajnowa, was issued in her favour by the then Tehsildar, Nowshera on September 28, 1979.

But, after verification it came to fore that her father belonged to Vashist Rajput caste, they said, quoting an order issued by the additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Rajouri.

They said an inquiry was ordered against Kumari following a complaint that she had managed to get the certificate despite her family not belonging to Scheduled Caste.

The ADC, who is also the appellant authority under J&K Panchayat Raj Act, ordered the cancellation of the SC certificate.

Kumari had contested for the post of sarpanch in Panchayat Halqa Bhajnowa as an SC candidate and won the election in November 2020, officials said.

According to section 6 sub section 3 of Panchayat Raj Act, 1989 and Panchayat Raj Rule, 1996, a person who becomes a member of halqa panchayat on the basis of a fake SC or ST (Scheduled Tribe) certificate shall be disqualified from the date on which it is found that he/she had become a member or office bearer on the basis of a false caste certificate and shall remain disqualified for six years, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022