Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni snapped outside groom's house

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is set to take place today at the groom's house in Mumbai, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were snapped entering the venue on Thursday. Dressed in beautiful ethnic attires, Neetu and Riddhima were spotted outside Vastu for Ranbir and Alia's Haldi ceremony.

Neetu was dressed in a yellow-green shade salwar suit with her hair tied in a bun and she rounded up her look with heavy earrings. Riddhima opted for a pristine white kurta with neckline embroidery. She kept her makeup subtle with pink lipstick and eye shadow.

Earlier today, Alia's mother and sister, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, were spotted entering Ranbir's Bandra residence for the Haldi festivities prior to the upcoming wedding ceremony. Yesterday, after attending Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony, the mother-daughter duo confirmed details regarding the highly speculated wedding date.

Prior to the Mehendi ceremony, a pooja was also organised on Wednesday at Ranbir's residence in memory of his late father Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. (ANI)

