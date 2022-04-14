PM greets people on Odia New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Sankranti.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that may the spirit of brotherhood in the society be furthered, and may everyone be in best health.

''Greetings on Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the new year be filled with abundance of happiness. May the spirit of brotherhood in our society be furthered and may everyone be in best health,'' he tweeted.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended greetings to the people.

In a video message, Patnaik said, ''With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may the New Year be prosperous for all.'' The Odia New Year, is marked by the publication of the new 'panjika' -- an almanac of Hindu religious festivals, timings, and predictions for the new year.

The 'panjika' is prepared as per the solar calendar, and it incorporates the auspicious dates, timings and movement of stars from 'Mesha Sankranti' till 'Mina Sankranti'.

Special rituals were performed at the Jagannath temple in Puri where the astrologers recited the new 'panjika' before the trinity -- Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra.

Maha Bishuba Sankranti, also called 'Pana Sankranti', as 'Pana' -- a sweet drink prepared with fruits, sugar, 'chenna', cashew and spices -- is distributed among the people.

People perform special pujas on this day, which is also celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti in the state. Devotees also take baths in rivers to mark the day.

