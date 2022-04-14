Neha Dhupia relishes the beauty of Mussoorie, shares beautiful pictures from her trip

When in Mussoorie, relish the beauty of nature to the fullest. Seems like Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is making the best out of it. The actor, who is currently in Landour, a small cantonment town contiguous with Mussoorie, took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures, in which she can be spotted gripping in front of an aesthetic wall that has white daisy flowers all over it.

She captioned her post, "Days with daisies ... daisy flower emoticon #landour camera emoticon @tripti_dimri." Neha was wearing a white balloon blouse with black patchy spots over it, styled by Vibha Gusain. The caption clearly indicates the presence of actor Tripti Dimri, who is currently shooting for her upcoming movie with Vicky Kaushal under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Also, Neha was recently spotted in a series of video stories on Vicky's Instagram handle where they were seen hitting the gym in Mussoorie. Both the actors were seen in competitive spirit while performing core strengthening exercises on yoga mats. In the first clip, Vicky wrote, "Late-night drill with this wonder woman, @Neha Dhupia."

In his next clip, he appreciated Neha's strength by adding, "@nehadhupia giving in everything she's got. What a fighter!" And the last one says, "Good night, Good night. Good fight." On the contrary, Actor Neha Dhupia reposted the story by adding," Vicky I WAS DED." Neha's husband, actor Angad Bedi also reposted the IG Story saying that he is proud of "Mrs Bedi".

Neha and Angad were spotted a week ago, while they were celebrating their son, Guriq Dhupia Bedi's half-birthday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)