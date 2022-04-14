Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: New Images of the main actor revealed!

After a long wait, popular K-drama Arthdal Chronicles is returning with a Season 2. The series was launched on Netflix in June 2019. After around eight months, the renewal for the show was announced in February 2020.

Unfortunately, the production was suspended due to the pandemic, and Netflix excluded Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 from its 2021 lineup. Moreover, it has changed its format, as they can't shoot overseas.

Now, the good news is that Studio Dragon, the production company behind the beloved fantasy series, formally announced that the tvN series is returning with a season 2, reported Soompi. The production is set to commence in this year.

Reportedly, a source from the production company confirmed, "We are preparing for the drama 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' with the goal of filming this year," adding, "The casting, broadcast timing, and platform have not yet been confirmed."

According to the announcement in February 2022, Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is expected to release in early 2023 along with a webtoon and an MMORPG. Writers Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon will be in charge of the script for Season 2 following Season 1 while the second run is helmed to direct by The Great Battle's director Kim Kwang-sik. The site is currently undergoing building in preparation for Season 2 and filming is expected to start very soon.

Arthdal Chronicles' official post recently revealed that Kim Ok-bin is returning to reprise her role as Tae Al-ha.

Almost all the characters in the previous season will reprise their roles in the upcoming season. List of all the main characters is given below:

Kim Ji-won as Tan-ya

Song Joong-ki as Eunseom and Saya

Jisoo as Saenarae

Jang Dong-gun as Ta-gon

Kim Ok-bin as Tae Al-ha

Hae-jun Park as Moo-baek

The story of Arthdal Chronicles revolves around a mythical land named Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter loves along the way. Eun-seom played by Song Joong-ki goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns about his true origins in the process.

The first season of the k-drama was praised, and it became very popular in South Korea for its interesting storyline and unique setting, touching on subjects like the meaning of a tribe, an alliance and a nation, as well as religion. According to Consumer Research Report by Korean Creative Content Agency, the show became the highest-rated Korean play in cable television in South Korea.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

