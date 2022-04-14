Left Menu

Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry

Bhatt, 29 and, Kapoor, 39, have been dating for five years but have maintained a low-profile relationship, apart from occasional pictures on social media and rare appearances together. The ceremony was held at Kapoor's house in the upmarket Mumbai suburb of Bandra.

  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married each other in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Bhatt, 29 and, Kapoor, 39, have been dating for five years but have maintained a low-profile relationship, apart from occasional pictures on social media and rare appearances together.

The ceremony was held at Kapoor's house in the upmarket Mumbai suburb of Bandra. Guests were given strict instructions not to share pictures or videos from the ceremony. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last five years of our relationship - we got married," Bhatt said in a social media post.

Bhatt's last Bollywood release in theatres, "Gangubai Kathaiwadi", made more than 2 billion rupees ($26 million) at the box office after its release in February. Both she and Kapoor come from film families and several Bollywood actors including Kareena Kapoor attended the ceremony. ($1 = 76.1930 Indian rupees)

