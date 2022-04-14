Dead to Me Season 3 updates: Filming done but no official release date yet!

Following the success of the first two seasons, Dead to Me was renewed for Season 3 in July 2020. The story follows an impulsive widow, Jen searching for the killer who hit and run down her husband. She meets Judy in a grief support group, while seeking treatment for her anger and resentment in a therapy center.

The series led to the chemistry between Christina Applegate (as Jen) and Linda Cardellini (Judy). They were very electric together on the screen, which creates some funny moments.

After several interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for Dead to Me Season 3 commenced on May 7, 2021, and was set to conclude within August. Unfortunately, the production was halted again in August for a short duration after Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). However, the production was finally completed in early 2022.

Though Dead to Me Season 3 missed the release window in 2021, however, the series is expected to be released on May 2022. But the exact release date has not yet been announced. Moreover, several details are also not disclosed yet. This includes the names of the new cast, plot or synopsis of the anticipated drama.

Many characters died or was removed and new characters and actors were introduced throughout the series. Still, some of the leads are expected to return in Dead to Me Season 3 including Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, Luke Roessler as Henry Harding, Brandon Scott as Nick Prager, James Marsden as Steve/Ben Wood, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding, Jere Burns as Police Chief Howard Hastings, Suzy Nakamura as Karen, and Diana Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez.

Last year, the show's creator Liz Feldman declared that the show's upcoming third season will be its last. The series creator Liz Feldman said, "From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

She continued, "I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast, and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one."

In terms of the plot, Season 2 of Netflix's dark-comedy show portrayed Jen's (by Christina Applegate) new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent on the storyline.

Fans are expecting it to clear all the loose threads left in Season 2. Some of the viewers are assuming that Dead to Me Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother.

The premiere of Dead to Me Season 3 is expected to be sometime in 2022, but at the time there are words or hints from the creators. Therefore we have to wait until Netflix comes up with any updates!

