Grammy winner Ricky Kej meets PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met music composer Ricky Kej and said the Grammy winners passion and enthusiasm towards music kept getting stronger.Kej recently won his second Grammy in the best new album category for Divine Tides.The musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.Modi tweeted, Happy to have met you rickykej
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met music composer Ricky Kej and said the Grammy winner's passion and enthusiasm towards music kept getting stronger.
Kej recently won his second Grammy in the best new album category for 'Divine Tides'.
The musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band 'The Police', who collaborated with Kej on the album.
Modi tweeted, ''Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours.'' PTI KR SMN SMN
