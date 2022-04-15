Left Menu

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ mints Rs 134 cr on day one at India box office

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 13:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Period action drama “KGF: Chapter 2”, featuring South star Yash, has collected Rs 134 crore on its opening day in India.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual film released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on Thursday.

The movie was presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

According to a statement, issued by Excel Entertainment, the film has grossed Rs 134.36 crore of which Rs 63.66 has been earned in the Hindi (speaking market).

“KGF: Chapter 2” follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018.

In addition to Yash, the sequel features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films.

“KGF: Chapter 2” also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

