Tasha Smith, Lee Daniels to team up on Netflix horror film

Empire alum Tasha Smith is set to star in filmmaker Lee Daniels untitled horror movie set at Netflix. Smith will play the role of Ebonys best friend Asia.The film also features Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis.The project marks Smith and Daniels reunion after Empire. She also directed two episodes of Fox drama series Star, co-created by Daniels.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 14:30 IST
''Empire'' alum Tasha Smith is set to star in filmmaker Lee Daniels' untitled horror movie set at Netflix. According to Deadline, the exorcism thriller is inspired by an actual case.

The story centres on Ebony (Andra Day), the mother of an Indiana family whose children purportedly became demonically possessed. Smith will play the role of Ebony’s best friend Asia.

The film also features Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis.

The project marks Smith and Daniels' reunion after ''Empire''. She also directed two episodes of Fox drama series ''Star'', co-created by Daniels.

