Left Menu

Newlyweds Ranbir, Alia dance their hearts out to SRK's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities concluded on a filmy note.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:19 IST
Newlyweds Ranbir, Alia dance their hearts out to SRK's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities concluded on a filmy note. The two danced their hearts out to several Bollywood songs at the post-wedding party at Vastu.

In one of the viral clips, the newlyweds were seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora's hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the 1998 film 'Dil Se..' Twinning in red, Ranbir and Alia looked extremely happy while grooving to the dance number. They even managed to sneak in a hug as they looked into each other's eyes lovingly.

For the post-wedding celebrations, Alia opted for a red Anarkali suit. On the other hand, Ranbir chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama with a reddish-pink Nehru jacket. The couple's dance video has left fans in awe of them.

"Adorable. Can't take my eyes off them," a social media user commented. "They look so happy," another one wrote.

Alia even danced along with filmmaker Karan Johar to her song 'Radha' from her debut film 'Student of the Year'. The wedding ceremony was held at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022