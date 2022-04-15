Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor kneeled down for his ladylove Alia Bhatt during varmala

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony was nothing less than a fairytale affair. From lifting Alia in his arms in front of the paparazzi to grooving with her to SRK's song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', Ranbir did everything to make his wife beam with joy at their D-day. There's another gesture of Ranbir that has been giving out major husband goals.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:06 IST
Ranbir Kapoor kneeled down for his ladylove Alia Bhatt during varmala
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony was nothing less than a fairytale affair. From lifting Alia in his arms in front of the paparazzi to grooving with her to SRK's song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', Ranbir did everything to make his wife beam with joy at their D-day. There's another gesture of Ranbir that has been giving out major husband goals. He got down on his knees to ensure that Alia could put the garland on him easily during their wedding. A video of the particular moment has surfaced online, garnering everyone's attention.

In the clip, Ranbir's friends are seen picking him up on their shoulders when it was Alia's turn to put the garland on him. However, soon Ranbir kneeled in front of Alia, and the couple finally exchanged the garlands and sealed the moment with a kiss. Fans went gaga over the romantic moment shared by the couple.

"Ranbir is so so so romantic," a social media user commented. "Alia and Ranbir are truly made for each other. Love the way kneeled in front of Alia," another one wrote.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding took place at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday on the occasion of Baisakhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022