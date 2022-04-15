Left Menu

Catholics mark Good Friday outside Notre-Dame three years after fire

President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to reopen the church to worshippers by 2024, when Paris will the Olympic Games. Macron is scheduled to make a short break in his presidential campaign later on Friday to visit the restoration site, while another service is set to take place on the square outside the cathedral on Easter Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:34 IST
Catholics mark Good Friday outside Notre-Dame three years after fire

Hundreds of Catholic worshippers gathered for prayer and song outside Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Good Friday, three years to the day after its roof was destroyed in a massive blaze. Notre-Dame has been closed for restoration since the fire in 2019 gutted its roof and sent its spire crashing down, to the horror of the nation and tourist onlookers.

A few hundred people gathered on Friday on the Ile de la Cite, in the middle of the river Seine, to listen to a sermon under the shadow of a crane and scaffolding that has cloaked the 12th-century church since the blaze. "We believe that You are here with us, by our side, to return peace to us in the heart of the storm," the cathedral's rector Patrick Chauvet said in the square outside the famous landmark.

Chauvet led the service along with Archbishop Georges Pontier, who is temporarily heading the archdiocese of Paris after Michel Aupetit resigned late last year. President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to reopen the church to worshippers by 2024, when Paris will the Olympic Games.

Macron is scheduled to make a short break in his presidential campaign later on Friday to visit the restoration site, while another service is set to take place on the square outside the cathedral on Easter Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022