Queues outside temples, jam-packed eateries, people ring in Bengali New Year with elan

Colourful processions were taken out in West Bengal on Friday, as people ushered in 1429 Bongabdo (Bengali New Year) with food and fervour, after a two-year hiatus owing to the COVID-induced restrictions.

People, dressed in traditional attire, organised 'Mangal' shovajatra (rally) in various parts of the city and elsewhere, as customary songs and sound of drum beats filled the air.

Long queues were witnessed outside Kalighat and Dakshineswar temples since morning, with many people seen exchanging greetings as they waited for their turn to enter the shrines.

Cinema halls and restaurants were mostly jam-packed during the day.

Siladitya Chaudhury, owner of restaurants Oudh and Chowman, said, “Sales are up, finally. We are expecting a rush over the next two days, too. People are in a mood to celebrate.” Many traders opened new accounts ledger books (hal khata) and distribute sweetmeats among customers, a ritual that is synonymous with the occasion. Singer Pratul Mukherjee, who regaled audience with 'Ami Banglay Gaan Gai'' (I sing in Bengali) outside Rabindra Sadan complex here, as part of a programme, told PTI ''This is the day to reassert our identity as Bengalis. We breathe, we dream and we think in Bengali language.'' Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended their greetings to people on the occasion.

''Greetings to all on auspicious occasion #PoilaBoishakh. May #SubhoNoboBorsho bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity! Let the dream #Gurudev of creating a land of Bhayashoonya Chintaa (fearless thoughts) & Uccha Sheer (head held high) fructify in West Bengal and all over,'' Dhankhar wrote. Banerjee prayed for everyone’s wellbeing.

''Here's wishing a prosperous, happy 1429 to everyone. Stay healthy, be happy and spend the coming days in absolute happiness,'' she tweeted.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari offered puja at the Bhabatarini temple (kali) in Kanthi.

''I prayed to God for the safety and well being of all mothers (women) in West Bengal,'' he said.

