Team 'Fukrey 3' heads to Gujarat from next schedule

The team of 'Fukrey 3' including actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma have reached Gujarat to shoot for the film's next schedule.

Updated: 15-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:45 IST
The team of 'Fukrey 3' including actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma have reached Gujarat to shoot for the film's next schedule. Taking to their Instagram handles, Pulkit, Manjot and Varun have shared a slew of pictures and videos from the shoot location.

For the unversed, 'Fukrey 3' went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. A pivotal part of the film was also shot in the national capital.

The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017.

Apart from Pulkit, Varun, and Manjot, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal have also featured in the hit franchise. (ANI)

