Left Menu

'Pachinko's' Justin Chon to direct Jason Momoa Apple series 'Chief of War'

Justin Chon is all set to direct and executive produce Jason Momoa's upcoming Apple series 'Chief of War'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:19 IST
'Pachinko's' Justin Chon to direct Jason Momoa Apple series 'Chief of War'
Justin Chon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Justin Chon is all set to direct and executive produce Jason Momoa's upcoming Apple series 'Chief of War'. As per Variety, the show was first reported as being set up at Apple earlier in April. It is said to follow the epic telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

Chon will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, as per the outlet. This project will mark his latest directing venture with Apple, as Chon helmed and executive produced multiple episodes of the critically-acclaimed Apple series 'Pachinko'.

Momoa will write 'Chief of War' alongside Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. Both of them will serve as executive producers, as will Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg Chon, and Doug Jung. Jung will also serve as showrunner. Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment will produce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022