David Castaneda boards Natasha Lyonne's Peacock series 'Poker Face'

''The Umbrella Academy'' star David Castaneda has joined the cast of Natasha Lyonne-led series ''Poker Face'', set up at streaming service Peacock.

The mystery drama series has been created by filmmaker Rian Johnson, known for films such as “Looper”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Knives Out”.

Plot details for the series have been kept under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode.

According to Variety, Castaneda joins Lyonne as well as actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Stephanie Hsu in the series.

Johnson, who is also the writer and director of “Poker Face”, will executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue.

Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

Castaneda is popular for playing Diego in the hit Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy''. He has also featured in films such as ''Sicario: Day of the Soldado'', ''The Tax Collector'', ''End of Watch'' and “The Guilty”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)