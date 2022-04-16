Electrician nabbed for killing senior citizen in Gurugram

An electrician has been nabbed for allegedly murdering a 79-year-old man in Badshahpur area with an ice-pick, police said. Ravi, a Gandhi colony resident, was apprehended within 48 hours of the murder. The accused during interrogation told police that he had once visited the house of the victim, Janardan, for some electric repair work, and knew he had money.

''He bought an ice-pick and went to victim's house posing as someone looking to rent a room. The victim took him to the 1st floor to show the rooms available. “It is there that he attacked him and fled,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

The accused will be produced in the court tomorrow, he said, adding a word of caution for the senior citizens.

''Don't let anybody in unless you are sure about their identity,'' he said.

