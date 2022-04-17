Left Menu

Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan attend Ranbir-Alia's post wedding party 

Alia and Ranbirs wedding festivities, which began on Wednesday, were a tight-knit affair with the media stationed outside their building getting morsels of information till Alia finally shared the pictures from the ceremony on her social media pages.Noted personalities such as Johar, Mukherji, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Ambani, Akanksha Ranjan had attended the nuptials, besides Kapoor and Bhatt family members.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 00:12 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Gauri Khan were among the prominent Bollywood celebs who on Saturday attended the post-wedding party of newly-married Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The bash was held at Ranbir, 39, and 29-year-old Alia's 'Vastu' apartment in Bandra where the two tied the knot on Thursday after five years of dating.

Mostly dressed in black, the guests included family members such as Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain.

Johar, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janhvi, Luv Ranjan and his wife Alisha Vaid, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Juno Chopra, music composer Pritam Chakraborty were the names from Bollywood who arrived for the party. Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities, which began on Wednesday, were a tight-knit affair with the media stationed outside their building getting morsels of information till Alia finally shared the pictures from the ceremony on her social media pages.

Noted personalities such as Johar, Mukherji, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Ambani, Akanksha Ranjan had attended the nuptials, besides Kapoor and Bhatt family members. On Saturday, Alia shared a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir, 39, from their Mehendi ceremony.

