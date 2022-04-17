Left Menu

Broadway extends mask mandates till May 31

The Broadway League has announced on Friday that Broadway theatregoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 09:18 IST
Broadway extends mask mandates till May 31
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Broadway League has announced on Friday that Broadway theatregoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31. According to Billboard, this announcement comes as the United States has been dealing with a fresh COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

In a statement, Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said, "Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated." However, there has been one change in the policy as Broadway theatres will soon leave vaccination checks up to theatre owners. The Shubert Organization, which owns 17 theatres, stated that it would not require vaccination proof from patrons starting May 1.

As per Billboard, future masking protocols will be announced by the Broadway League in May. The mask and vaccination policy of Broadway has been in place since July 30, 2021, and all workers are required to be fully vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022