Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch to host 'SNL' in May

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-04-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 11:04 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch to host 'SNL' in May
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Power of The Dog'' star Benedict Cumberbatch will host ''Saturday Night Live'', the long-running sketch series, on May 7.

Cumberbatch's appearance on ''SNL'' will come a day after his Marvel Studios movie ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'' hits the screens on May 6.

This will be two-time Oscar-nominated actor's second hosting gig after he made his debut back in November 2016, reported Deadline.

For the episode, the British star will collaborate with indie rock band Arcade Fire who will take the ''SNL'' stage as musical guest.

Cumberbatch was recently nominated for a best actor in a leading role Academy Award for his performance in Jane Campion's ''The Power of The Dog''.

The upcoming episode of ''SNL'' will mark Arcade Fire's fifth appearance as musical guest, following stints in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022