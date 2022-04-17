R. Madhavan is a proud dad as his son bags silver at Danish Open swimming meet

Actor R. Madhavan's heart swelled with pride to see his son Vedaant win a silver medal at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared the good news with his fans and followers.

"vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud," he wrote. Alongside the note, the proud father dropped a video of Vedaant from the felicitation ceremony.

The 16-year-old Vedaant won the medal by clocking 15:57:86 in the 1500m freestyle event. After knowing about the glorious achievement, netizens including members of the film industry showered the teenager with congratulatory wishes.

"Wooohooooooo.. many more to come! Scale the world son," actor Rohit Roy commented. "Awwwww Woooowwwww..Congratulations," actor Shilpa Shetty wrote.

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)