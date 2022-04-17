Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai post shooting for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

Superstar Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai after completing another shooting schedule for Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Acing the easy breezy summer look, the 36-year-old actor was clicked sporting a beige coloured shorts and blazer co-ord set teamed with a white t-shirt. Paired with white loafers, Deepika accessorised her look with black goggles.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)

