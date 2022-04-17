Left Menu

Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai post shooting for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

Superstar Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai after completing another shooting schedule for Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:01 IST
Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai post shooting for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'
Deepika Padukone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai after completing another shooting schedule for Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Acing the easy breezy summer look, the 36-year-old actor was clicked sporting a beige coloured shorts and blazer co-ord set teamed with a white t-shirt. Paired with white loafers, Deepika accessorised her look with black goggles.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022