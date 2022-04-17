Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor returns to work post wedding

It's been only two days since Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and he has already resumed work.

Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
It's been only two days since Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and he has already resumed work. On Sunday, he was spotted at T-Series' office. Several clips and pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which shutterbugs can be seen clicking Ranbir while he steps out of his car.

Dressed in blue plaid shirt and beige pants, Ranbir greeted the media and even acknowledged their wishes. When one of the photographers wished Ranbir 'shaadi mubarak', the 'Barfi' star flashed a thumbs-up sign but did not say anything and went straight inside a building.

Ranbir's video has left fans in awe of his simplicity. Some even praised his dedication towards work. "Waaah. Itni jaldi kaam pe," a social media user commented.

"He is so humble. He always greets media," another one wrote. Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt on April 14 after dating her for five years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

