Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer 'HIT- The First Case' wraps production

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer ''HIT- The First Case'' has finished filming, the makers announced on Monday.

The Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, ''HIT - The First Case'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The official Twitter account of T-Series posted pictures of the cast and crew post the wrap.

''Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju’s HIT - The First Case, starring @RajkummarRao and @sanyamalhotra07 calls it a wrap, see you in cinemas soon,'' the tweet read.

The Hindi remake of the thriller is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original film.

''HIT - The First Case'' is described as a ''gripping tale of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl''.

The film marks the first collaboration of Malhotra and Rao, who had featured in Anurag Basu's crime anthology ''Ludo'' in different segments.

