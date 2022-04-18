Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor to star in Abhinay Deo's 'Brown'

We are thrilled to have Karisma Kapoor as the leading actor on this project, and with Abhinay Deo driving it, we are looking forward to setting new benchmarks in storytelling, added Shariq Patel, CBO Zee Studios.The project will go on floors this month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:57 IST
Karisma Kapoor to star in Abhinay Deo's 'Brown'
Karisma Kapoor (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Karisma Kapoor is set to feature in ''Brown'', a project directed by Abhinay Deo of ''Delhi Belly'' fame.

Backed by Zee Studios, ''Brown'' is based on the book ''City of Death'' by Abheek Barua.

The makers are yet to specify whether the project is a feature film or a web series.

Billed as a neo noir crime drama set in the bustling city of Kolkata, ''Brown'' also stars Surya Sharma.

Kapoor, who plays the lead as a detective in the project, said she is looking forward to essaying a ''fiercely strong character in an intriguing story''.

''Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up... I can't wait to begin shooting,'' the actor said in a statement.

Deo said the project is a character study that hasn't been seen before.

'''Brown' is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships,'' he said.

''We've always taken pride in stories that have a global appeal and 'Brown – The First Case' will reinforce that. We are thrilled to have Karisma Kapoor as the leading actor on this project, and with Abhinay Deo driving it, we are looking forward to setting new benchmarks in storytelling,'' added Shariq Patel, CBO – Zee Studios.

The project will go on floors this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022