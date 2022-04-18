Tribes of Europa Season 2 might happen (if only to resolve the first season’s cliffhangers)

The German science-fiction TV series Tribes of Europa gathered an enormous fanbase with positive reviews for its captivating storyline. The Philip Koch-created series is set in 2074. The story depicts the war between the tribes of Europe in the aftermath of a mysterious global disaster. The series ends with untold endings that make fans hopeful if Tribes of Europa picked Season 2. Here's everything you need to know about a possible second season.

Some fans are concerned that Tribes of Europa may not have a Season 2. However, some are still hopeful of its renewal, as Netflix never officially canceled the series. The first season premiered on Netflix on 19 February 2021. According to a theory, Netflix typically announces the renewal of a series a few months after the closure of its previous season. The streamer decides whether to renew a series based on its global viewership figures, popularity and success. So, fans may have to wait some more time for Tribes of Europa Season 2.

Tribes of Europa left fans with many unsolved questions. Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, Moses (Oliver Masucci) and his youngest sibling Elija (David Ali Rashed) arrive at a deserted lake. Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube, and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will likely show what has happened to the cube? Will the three Origine siblings find it out? Will the cube again become a powerful weapon?

If Netflix announces a second season of the series, it seems Tribes of Europa Season 2 will see the return of many previous cast members, including Liv stars as Henriette Confucius, Kiano stars as Emilio Sakarya, Elja stars as David Ali Rashed, Varvara stars as MelikaForoutan, Moses stars as Oliver Masucci, David stars as Robert Finster, Jakob stars as Benjamin Sadler, Grieta stars as Ana Ularu, Amena stars as Jeanette Hain, and Bracker stars as Johann Myers.

Tribes of Europa Season 2 is yet to be officially renewed, but it is highly likely that Netflix will renew the German series for the second season, as the first season ended on several cliffhangers. For the past two years, it has been a tough time for the entertainment industry due to the impact of pandemics across the globe. No wonder the development of the second season will take some more time. But, likely, Netflix is already considering the renewal of Tribes of Europa Season 2. We can expect the series to be renewed this year.

