Taapsee Pannu, Sudhir Mishra wrap their short in Anubhav Sinha's anthology

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has finished filming for his short starring Taapsee Pannu for the Anubhav Sinha-produced anthology, which is based on stories around the coronavirus pandemic.

The yet-untitled anthology, produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, brings together makers like Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor to thematically explore the ''emotional shifts'' in lives since the outbreak in 2020.

According to the makers, the project is said to showcase ''emotional stories of love and compassion with the pandemic as a backdrop''.

Mishra's short, which was the first one to roll, was filmed in a start-to-finish schedule in Lucknow. It also stars Parambrata Chatterjee.

The segment explores a larger take on relationships and is set in two different eras, the makers said.

Pannu described filming for the anthology as a learning experience. The actor has previously worked on Sinha's directorials ''Thappad'' (2020) and ''Mulk'' (2018).

''We had a ball of time, creating memories of a lifetime. Filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha are institutions who enhance your craft and for me, every day was dedicated to learning and evolving as an artiste,'' the 34-year-old actor said in a statement.

The short marks the first collaboration between Pannu with Mishra, director of films like ''Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'' and ''Serious Men''.

''From the first draft, I knew I wanted Taapsee to do the film. We had such a great time working on the film. Together we have made a film with all our heart and we hope it connects with the world,'' Mishra said. Sinha said Mishra's story was a ''nuanced tale peppered with love''.

''Taapsee and Sudhir along with the team have made a movie I am so proud to associate with. It's a beautiful film that is heartwarming and moving,'' he added. Sinha has backed the anthology via his production house Benaras Mediaworks along with Kumar's T-Series.

