Left Menu

Nia DaCosta to helm adaptation of 'The Water Dancer'

'Candyman' filmmaker Nia DaCosta is all set to don the director's hat for MGM's adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' best-selling novel 'The Water Dancer'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:27 IST
Nia DaCosta to helm adaptation of 'The Water Dancer'
Nia DaCosta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Candyman' filmmaker Nia DaCosta is all set to don the director's hat for MGM's adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' best-selling novel 'The Water Dancer'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Coates has penned the screenplay of the film based on his novel, which follows Young Hiram Walker, who is born into bondage, loses his mother as a child and eventually loses all memory of her.

The logline obtained by the outlet reads: "Now a young man, Hiram almost drowns when he crashes a carriage into a river, but is saved from the depths by a mysterious power he never realized he had and struggles to understand." The film that marks a reunion between MGM and DaCosta after 'Candyman', will be produced by Maceo-Lyn and Plan B, as well as Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022