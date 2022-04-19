Left Menu

Ajay Devgn books March 2023 for 'Bholaa'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:41 IST
Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday said his upcoming action drama ''Bholaa'' will release on March 30, 2023.

The film, directed by Dharmendra Sharma, also stars Tabu as a cop.

''Bholaa'' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ''Kaithi'', which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

''Proudly announcing my next venture 'Bholaa', releasing on March 30th, 2023,'' Devgn tweeted. The original film revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

''Bholaa'' is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Devgn is currently awaiting the release of his directorial ''Runway 34'', which features him alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

