Left Menu

Will not publish derogatory news item about Bollywood Industry: Media house tells HC

Plaintiff No. 16 also undertakes that it would adhere and abide by the regulations relating to content as applicable, the court recorded in its recent order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:03 IST
Will not publish derogatory news item about Bollywood Industry: Media house tells HC

The Delhi High Court has closed the case initiated by certain leading Bollywood producers against a media house in view of a settlement reached between the parties concerning the airing of alleged defamatory words and expression.

The media house gave an undertaking that it shall not publish or air any news item which is derogatory about the Bollywood industry as a collective and would adhere to and abide by the applicable content regulations. Four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers had filed the lawsuit in 2020 to restrain several news channels and media houses from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory, and defamatory remarks against the film industry and conducting media trials against its members on various issues.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva accepted the undertaking given by one defendant media house and said that the “suit is decreed in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants 16 to 19 (media house and related parties) in terms of the compromise and undertaking recorded.” “Defendants 16 to 19 undertake that they shall not publish or air any news item which is derogatory about Bollywood Industry as a collective, leading to defamation of the plaintiffs and members and office bearers of the plaintiff No. 1 to 4 and the Directors and Shareholders, Partners and Proprietors of the Plaintiff Nos. 5 to 38. Plaintiff No. 16 also undertakes that it would adhere and abide by the regulations relating to content as applicable,” the court recorded in its recent order. The lawsuit stated that it was filed in the wake of certain news channels using highly derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as dirt', filth', scum', druggies' and expressions such as it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned, all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood', This is the dirtiest industry in the country', and cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood'.

The high court issued notice on the lawsuit in November 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022