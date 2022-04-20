Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal takes a dip in Ganga

After wrapping the Mussoorie schedule of one of his projects, actor Vicky Kaushal headed to Rishikesh and took a dip in the Ganga.

ANI | Rishikesh (Uttrakhand) | Updated: 20-04-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 18:55 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After wrapping the Mussoorie schedule of one of his projects, actor Vicky Kaushal headed to Rishikesh and took a dip in the Ganga. On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a spiritual video of him emerging from the river with his hands joined in prayer and his eyes closed.

Raghav Juyal's song 'Har Har Bhole Namah Shivay' can be heard playing in the background. "Har Har Gange. Rishikesh," he captioned the clip.

Vicky's post has won many hearts. Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Such a beautiful clip."

"You are imparting positivity with this video," a netizen wrote. A slew of social media users went gaga after seeing Vicky's biceps and beefed-up body.

"Vicky you are so hot," a fan commented. "Oh My God! fitness goals," another one wrote.

It's not known yet for which film Vicky visited Mussoorie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

