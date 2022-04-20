WHO Director General visits Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad
- Country:
- India
World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday visited the Gandhi Ashram in the city and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
Dr Ghebreyesus was accompanied by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during his visit to Gandhi Ashram, also known as Sabarmati Ashram.
During his visit, Dr Ghebreyesus was given information about Gandhiji's stay at the ashram and also tried his hands at a charkha (spinning wheel).
Earlier in the day, Ghebreyesus attended the inaugural ceremony of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar, where he shared dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Man drowns in lake at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai's Borivali
Road ahead for Congress more challenging than ever before: Sonia Gandhi
Cong will not allow BJP to damage bonds of amity & harmony that have sustained, enriched our diverse society for centuries: Sonia Gandhi.
Ruling establishment continues to target opposition;such threats, tactics will neither frighten nor silence us:Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet