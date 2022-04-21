Priyanka, Nick name their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 11:07 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In January this year, the couple announced via social media that they have become parents to their first child via surrogacy.

American entertainment website TMZ, which has obtained the birth certificate of the baby, said the couple's daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born just after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

Chopra Jonas, 39, tied the knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur in an elaborate wedding.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas's upcoming slate include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com "Text For You", Amazon thriller series "Citadel", produced by Russo Brothers, "Sangeet", an unscripted series co-produced with Nick. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, she will be seen in Hindi movie "Jee Le Zaraa" alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

