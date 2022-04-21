Amitabh Bachchan-fronted 'Jhund' to release on ZEE5 in May

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's sports drama ''Jhund'', headlined by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is set to have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 6.

The film featured Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement.

''Jhund'' released theatrically in March but couldn't translate its glowing reviews to box office glory.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India described ''Jhund'' as an inspiring film which sends a ''powerful message to our youth''.

''The stories right from the heartlands resonate with audiences and I am happy to bring it exclusively for our ZEE5 audiences. As a customer first brand we will continue to invest on understanding our viewers and their interest areas to build a slate of real, authentic and relatable content.

''The roster for the next few months is strong and we are hopeful, 'Jhund' will drive in much love and appreciation from the audiences,'' Kalra said in a statement on Thursday.

''Jhund'', which marked the Hindi debut of Manjule after acclaimed Marathi films like ''Sairat'' and ''Fandry'', was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Kumar said the story of ''Jhund'' transcended boundaries.

''It’s such a great feeling to take 'Jhund' a notch higher as a wider set of audience will witness this Nagraj Manjule’s gem not just in India but worldwide through this release,'' the producer said.

The film also starred ''Sairat'' stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and a host of first-time actors.

''After receiving much love from the audiences, I am glad that now people will get to watch it over and over again with its digital release on Zee5,'' Manjule added.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Manjule.

''Jhund'' also featured Sayli Patil, Vicky Kadian, Kishor Kadam, and Bharat Ganesh Pure.

