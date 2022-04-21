Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu team up for a family entertainer

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been cast for “Majili” fame director Shiva Nirvana’s next film, the makers announced on Thursday.

Billed as a family entertainer, the untitled film is tentatively referred to as “VD11” -- which denotes it is Deverakonda’s 11th film.

Taking to Twitter, the Mythri Movie Makers of Allu Arjun-led “Pushpa” fame, announced their new feature ''#VD11 Launched Our Heartthrob @TheDeverakonda & Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana Music by @HeshamAWMusic Shoot begins this month! #VD11Launch (sic),” the tweet read, alongside a series of pictures from the mahurat.

Deverakonda and Prabhu have earlier worked together in 2018 Telugu-language biographical drama “Mahanati”, based on the life of Indian actress Savitri. Hesham Abdul Wahab has been roped in as the music composer for ''VD11''.

The shoot of the upcoming film will commence this month. Besides this film, Deverakonda will be seen in Karan Johar-backed ''Liger'', Puri Jagannadh's ''Jana Gana Mana'', while Prabhu will feature in multilingual mythological drama “Shaakuntalam”, Tamil romantic-comedy “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, Telugu sci-fi thriller “Yashoda'' and a project with Bollywood actor-turned-producer Taapsee Pannu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)