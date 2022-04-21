Prince William, Kate Middleton pen heartfelt note for Queen Elizabeth on her 96th birthday

The duke and duchess of Cambridge--Prince William and Kate Middleton penned a heartfelt note for Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 96 on Thursday. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Duke and duchess shared two pictures featuring the British Monarch.

The first photo is a candid picture featuring William and Kate with the Queen. The second one shows the Queen and her now-late husband Prince Philip posing for a picture with their great-grandchildren. Alongside the pictures, they wrote, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today! An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it's particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year."

Prince William is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth. He is the elder son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. People magazine reported that Buckingham Palace has announced a weekend of celebrations and an extended bank holiday from June 2 until June 5 to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The actual date of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was February 6, 2022, but plans had been made to celebrate the event in June. Events will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called 'Platinum Party at the Palace,' the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)