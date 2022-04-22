Left Menu

Nicholas Braun working on music series set at HBO

Braun is best known for his work on the hit HBO series Succession, on which he essays the role of Cousin Greg. The actor earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the show in 2020.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 11:08 IST
Nicholas Braun working on music series set at HBO
  • Country:
  • United States

''Succession'' star Nicholas Braun is teaming up with ''Spider Man: No Way Home'' co-producer Chris Buongiorno to develop a series based on a band for HBO.

According to Variety, the half hour series is titled ''One for the Road''.

Braun and Buongiorno will co-write the series and also serve as as executive producers.

The show is described as a candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s. Braun is best known for his work on the hit HBO series “Succession,” on which he essays the role of Cousin Greg. The actor earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the show in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022