Nicholas Braun working on music series set at HBO

''Succession'' star Nicholas Braun is teaming up with ''Spider Man: No Way Home'' co-producer Chris Buongiorno to develop a series based on a band for HBO.

According to Variety, the half hour series is titled ''One for the Road''.

Braun and Buongiorno will co-write the series and also serve as as executive producers.

The show is described as a candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s. Braun is best known for his work on the hit HBO series “Succession,” on which he essays the role of Cousin Greg. The actor earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the show in 2020.

