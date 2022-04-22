'Nil Battey Sannata' made my struggling days worthwhile: Swara Bhasker on film's sixth anniversary

Actor Swara Bhasker on Friday celebrated six years of her 2016 critically-acclaimed film “Nil Battey Sannata”, saying the movie was a ''gem'' that changed her life and career.

The social drama was directed by filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

In the film, Bhasker played the role of a mother named Chanda, who dreams of getting her only daughter educated and later gets herself enrolled in school to complete her schooling.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old actor penned a heart-warming note and said that ''Nil Battey Sannata'' made her a better person.

''Six years to this gem that changed my life! To a role that made me a better person! These are the films & parts that make you feel blessed & make all those hard, struggling days worthwhile. Thank you @ashwinyiyer for Chanda. Thank you @CastingChhabra,” Bhasker wrote.

Responding to her tweet, Rai posted, ''So proud of this gem. Thank you @ReallySwara @ashwinyiyer for this soulful experience.'' Before “Nil Battey Sannata”, Bhasker primarily appeared in supporting roles in movies like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's “Guzaarish” (2010), “Tanu Weds Manu” (2011) and its sequel “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” (2015), “Raanjhanaa” (2013) and Sooraj Barjatya’s “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” (2015).

In addition to Bhasker, the movie also featured Ratna Pathak Shah and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)