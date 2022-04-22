Left Menu

'The Late Show' episode cancelled after host Stephen Colbert tests COVID-19 positive

Filming for the latest episode of 'The Late Show' has been cancelled after its host Stephen Colbert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:29 IST
'The Late Show' episode cancelled after host Stephen Colbert tests COVID-19 positive
Stephen Colbert (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Filming for the latest episode of 'The Late Show' has been cancelled after its host Stephen Colbert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to Deadline, Colbert has noted that he's "basically feeling fine" and is grateful to have been vaxxed and boosted.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, the stars of 'Ozark', were set to be the guests on the episode along with 'Veep' star Matt Walsh. Instead, CBS will now air a repeat featuring Josh Brolin and a performance by The Who. As per Deadline, the show is set to be on hiatus next week so it means that the next original episode is set to be out on May 2.

Colbert is the latest of several hosts who have tested positive for COVID-19. Fellow late-night hosts who revealed breakthrough diagnoses earlier this year include 'Late Night' host Seth Meyers, as well as Jimmy Fallon and James Corden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022