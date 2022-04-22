Left Menu

J-K Police rescues kidnapped girl from Punjab

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:41 IST
J-K Police rescues kidnapped girl from Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl who was kidnapped last week in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was rescued from Punjab on Friday, officials said.

A man from the Bandi-Mahore area lodged a complaint with the police on April 13, stating that his 15-year-old daughter went to market and did return home, they said.

The man, along with his family members, had started searching for the girl but could not find her, the officials said.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and a search was launched by multiple police parties, they said.

After hectic efforts, the presence of the girl was established at Khanuwar in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, they said, adding the minor was rescued from there.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Amit Gupta appealed to parents to keep an eye on such persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022