J-K Police rescues kidnapped girl from Punjab
A minor girl who was kidnapped last week in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was rescued from Punjab on Friday, officials said.
A man from the Bandi-Mahore area lodged a complaint with the police on April 13, stating that his 15-year-old daughter went to market and did return home, they said.
The man, along with his family members, had started searching for the girl but could not find her, the officials said.
Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and a search was launched by multiple police parties, they said.
After hectic efforts, the presence of the girl was established at Khanuwar in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, they said, adding the minor was rescued from there.
A hunt is on to nab the accused, the officials said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Amit Gupta appealed to parents to keep an eye on such persons.
