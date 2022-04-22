Left Menu

2022 Billboard Music Awards to be hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs

American rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is all set to host and executive produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

2022 Billboard Music Awards to be hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs
American rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is all set to host and executive produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hosting duties for the rapper come exactly 25 years after he took home his first BBMA in 1997 for his multi-platinum 'No Way Out' album.

"This will be unlike any awards show -- I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," said two-time BBMA winner Combs in a statement about his run at producing the show, which the release promises will include a reimagining of the broadcast that will feature several surprises. The multi-hyphenate actor, fashion designer, investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will oversee the May 15 event that will air live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC; it will also stream on the Peacock service, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

