Evacuations from Ukraine's Mariupol to start at midday -deputy PM
Updated: 23-04-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 13:00 IST
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday that if all went as planned, evacuations from the besieged city of Mariupol would start at noon (0900 GMT).
"Today, we again will be trying to evacuate women, children and the elderly," Vereshchuk wrote in a social media post.
