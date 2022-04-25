Left Menu

Prime Video to release 'Modern Love Mumbai' in May

Like they say, love makes the world go round and its been our absolute pleasure to partner with Amazon, John Carney and the New York Times in bringing to India these stories of every day love with every day people in a whole new normal kind of celebration, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 12:12 IST
Prime Video on Monday announced that ''Modern Love Mumbai'', the first of the three localised Indian versions of the widely acclaimed international series, will premiere on May 13.

The Mumbai chapter of the loved US original anthology series ''Modern Love'', helmed by John Carney, has brought together six filmmakers—Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the new Amazon Original series will feature six heart-warming stories about ''discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions''.

The anthology includes ''Raat Rani'', directed by Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar, Mehta's ''Baai'', headlined by Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.

Bhardwaj has directed ''Mumbai Dragon'', which stars Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah while Shrivastava has helmed ''My Beautiful Wrinkles'', starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi.

Sehgal's ''I Love Thane'' features Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh while Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi star in Asthana's ''Cutting Chai''.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, ''Modern Love Mumbai'' features a bouquet of ''heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms''.

''And together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai. We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into your lives. ''We are happy that Modern Love Mumbai further solidifies our long-standing relationship with our producers, Pritish Nandy Communications,'' Purohit said in a statement.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, the anthology will showcase ''soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai''.

Pritish Nandy, producer, Pritish Nandy Communications, said the anthology ''beautifully negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai, the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates''.

''I am confident that every story in this anthology series will tug at and win the audiences' hearts. Like they say, love makes the world go round and it's been our absolute pleasure to partner with Amazon, John Carney and the New York Times in bringing to India these stories of every day love with every day people in a whole new normal kind of celebration,'' he said. The other local adaptations of the series include ''Modern Love: Chennai'' and ''Modern Love: Hyderabad''.

