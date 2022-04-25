Mob Psyco 100 Season 3’s new post creates buzz for May 2022 release

The first two seasons of the Japanese anime, Mob Psyco 100 were immensely successful. Now it looks like the third season is coming soon. Recently, a mysterious post from the official Twitter account created buzz among the fans.

The first two seasons released in 2016 and 2019, respectively. While fans were eagerly waiting for Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, Studio Bones released a teaser trailer on October 19, 2021, to announce the return of Mob Psyco 100 with a Season 3. Takahiro Hasui will direct Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, and Yuzuru Tachikawa will be the chief director. Most of the main cast members are reprising their roles. Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 has already been announced, and the team has begun its production.

Now an official Twitter post hit fans with a teaser for May. According to the post, it looks like Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 is ready to release soon. The post reminds fans that Mob's birthday is coming soon on May 12th. "Did you know May 12th is MOB's birthday? You might want to make a note of that date……" the post reads.

そして…5月12日はモブ君の誕生日ですね💡モブ君の誕生日には…何かが……❔Did you know May 12th is MOB's birthday?You might want to make a note of that date...👀#モブサイコ100 #mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/9tzyFf2gTl — モブサイコ100 (@mobpsycho_anime) April 13, 2022

The post is really cagy. Will Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 be released on the birthday of Mob? However, it is not clear and is yet to be announced. But we already said in the last news that according to several Japanese media, the anime could come in Japan in April 2022.

Moreover, The Japanese voice actor Setsuo Itou Twitted on the release of post-Mob Psyco 100 Season 3. He wrote the anime will not take much time to arrive. However, we guess the anime might launch in Q3 of 2022. So the recent Twitter post might be sign for release.

The original manga of Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 has a total of 101 chapters in its 16 volumes. The first two seasons adapted 91 chapters, and the rest will be included in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Therefore the third season would likely be the end of the anime series. Season 2 shows the emergence of the Divine Tree, which grew from the broccoli seed that Mob kept in his pocket, the same event that ended the "World Domination Arc" and Volume 12.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will cover the final three arcs, namely the Divine Tree Arc, the Telepathy Mini-Arc, and the ???% Arc, plus and the conclusion chapter.

The exact release date for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is yet to be announced. So let's wait until the official release date is revealed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series.

