The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4: What’s Naofumi’s next plan against Spirit Tortoise?

The Rising of the Shield Hero came in 2019. The second season has already started broadcasting. Currently, fans are waiting for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4, which will be released on April 27, 2022. Crunchyroll Premium subscribers can watch the new episode of The Rising of The Shield Hero as soon as it goes live. The anime series is also available on Netflix.

The story of Season 2 has reached a climax point. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 might show that the Shield Hero must fight to save not only his city but also the planet. Let's have a quick recap of Episode 3.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3 is titled "Shaking Land". In the episode, the Spirit Tortoise awakens as the armies prepare for their attack. Eclair leads the main army to distract and intercept the Tortoise, while Naofumi, his party, and Ost lure away the incoming familiars.

Naofumi hoists the Shield Hero flag on his cart which inspires the soldiers. Ost uses her control over the familiars to freeze them in place, allowing Naofumi and his party to dispatch them with ease. However, after luring it into a canyon, the armies have trouble keeping the Tortoise at bay, resulting in losing over half their manpower.

The commander of the Spirit Tortoise Kingdom sacrifices himself to activate explosives, which trap the Tortoise in the canyon. But then, the Tortoise unleashes its magic power that begins destroying the armies with its long-range attacks. While the armies scramble, Naofumi orders their second phase of the plan, which is for the magic users to unleash a "Judgment" attack, blasting the side of the Tortoise's neck.

Naofumi (empowered by Ost and Raphtalia) and Filo (empowered by Rishia) pierce through the wound hard enough until the Tortoise's head is sliced off. The group mourns over Ost, who was to disappear after Tortoise's death, but seeing her still there causes them to realize that the Tortoise is still alive.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "Ruins in the Fog." The upcoming episode will confirm whether the Spirit Tortoise is still alive or not. Although it's really hard to destroy the mountain-sized tortoise monster, however, it is said that the Spirit Tortoise, a monster, that will bring a disaster, has been resurrected in the country of Spirit Tortoise Kingdom, east of Melromarc.

There are still many stories to say in the upcoming episodes that how Naofumi Iwatani confronts the Spirit Tortoise to save his near and dear ones.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 is slated to be out on April 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese anime series.

