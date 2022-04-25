Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5: Camp Fam to be challenged ‘like never before’

Netflix has announced the release date for the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5. The fifth season will be the end of the animated kids' spin-off to the Jurassic franchise. Camp Cretaceous Season 5 will premiere this July 21 on Netflix.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 will be more challenging than before. The showrunner Scott Kreamer said in a statement to EW, "In this final season, our Camp Fam will be challenged like never before."

He continued: "They will face new threats, dinosaurs and otherwise. Relationships will be tested, bonds will be broken, and in some cases, changed forever. It's all been leading up to this. Even after everything our heroes have struggled to overcome over the course of the series, the odds against survival have never been greater, the danger has never been more real and the stakes have never been higher."

The recently released trailer confirms that Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5 will be the end of the series. The cinematic universe of Universal's Jurassic World, Camp Cretaceous is the first spin-off series of Jurassic World that debuted in 2020 on Netflix and it almost immediately became popular with younger audiences.

The animated drama follows the story of six teenagers, Darius, Ben, Yaz, Brooklynn, Kenji, and Sammy who are invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar. They must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity. Camp Cretaceous Season 4 ends with an unfinished plot and signals for another season.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 shows Sammy, Darius, Yaz, and Ben going to catch the Compy while Kenji and Brooklynn try to fix the radar on the boat. Brooklynn successfully repairs the radar but the others are unable to catch the Compy. The boat's propellor is stuck in seaweed, and they see a shark in the boat.

After they escape, the teenagers find themselves stranded on an all-new island. In the fourth season, they meet new people, a helpful scientist named Dr. Mae Turner (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Mantah Corp's villainous programmer named Kash (Haley Joel Osment).

The Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5's official logline also teases some strife amongst the kids: "The arrival of Kenji's father, Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home."

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5 hits Netflix on July 21. Watch the teaser trailer below.